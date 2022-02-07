Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $155.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

