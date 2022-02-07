Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,330.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

