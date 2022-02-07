Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

