Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.42 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.72) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.61) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.36 ($3.77).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA:AF opened at €4.00 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.