Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

