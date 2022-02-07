Credit Suisse AG Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Woodward were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.