Credit Suisse AG Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.