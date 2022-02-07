Credit Suisse AG Has $8.80 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

