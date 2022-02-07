Credit Suisse AG Acquires 903,159 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,251,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,159 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 436,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

