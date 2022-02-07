Cowen Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $109.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

