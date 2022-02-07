Cowen Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $285.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.