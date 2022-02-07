Cowen Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $327.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $291.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day moving average is $314.74. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.