Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

