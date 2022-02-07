Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 354,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,478,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.01 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

