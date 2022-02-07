Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

SH stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

