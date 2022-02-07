Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,495 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $567,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $62.41 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.