Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Trimmed by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

