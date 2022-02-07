Contrasting Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VirTra and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.79%. Given VirTra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VirTra is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VirTra and Dogness (International)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $19.09 million 3.62 $1.48 million $0.46 13.89 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.22 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 18.47% 19.48% 11.41% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirTra beats Dogness (International) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

