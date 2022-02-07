Context Advisory LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Context Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ignyte Acquisition were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.
Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.22.
