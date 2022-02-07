Context Advisory LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Context Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ignyte Acquisition were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGNYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ignyte Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.