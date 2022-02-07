Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 56.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Constellium has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

