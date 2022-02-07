ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

