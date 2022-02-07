Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of CONN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
