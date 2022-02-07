Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

