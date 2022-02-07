Conceal (CCX) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $86,659.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.81 or 0.99229251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00262639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00161620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00329884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,451,397 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,647 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

