Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

CMP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

