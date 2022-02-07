Comparing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 83.03%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 7.03 $30.59 million N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.71 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Squarespace beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management sy

