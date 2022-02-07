Comparing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get 9F alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 9F and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.41%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than 9F.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit -1.45% 5.82% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9F and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 1.10 -$346.19 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.21 $20.59 million ($0.18) -17.05

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Volatility and Risk

9F has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats 9F on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.