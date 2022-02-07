Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0628 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $389,059.39 and $1,466.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.