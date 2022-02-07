Collaborative Holdings Management LP Purchases 115,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up about 4.6% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after buying an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after buying an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

