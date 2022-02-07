Coin2.1 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Coin2.1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $34,663.61 and $4.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,996.07 or 0.99312065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00072558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00024457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.35 or 0.00456755 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.