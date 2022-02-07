Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,681,795 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,901,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,681,795 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $991,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $201.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

