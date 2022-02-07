Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,782,866 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $147,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.