Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

