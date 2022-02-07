Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,330,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

