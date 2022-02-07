Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,142,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955,474 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up about 4.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $2,448,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

