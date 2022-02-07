Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 311,427 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $215,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

