Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 250 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,213. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day moving average is $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

