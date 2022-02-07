Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $126.81. 223,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,535. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

