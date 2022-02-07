CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,764 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of CNX Resources worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 111,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.