CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNO Financial Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

