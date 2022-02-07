CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,908. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

