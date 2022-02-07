CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.