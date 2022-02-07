Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $30.29 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,371,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

