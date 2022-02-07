Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $48.47 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $196.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $145.55 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

