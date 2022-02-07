Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $40.67 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $391.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

