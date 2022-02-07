Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,187 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $85,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

