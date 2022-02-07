Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,237 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

