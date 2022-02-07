Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,599 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

