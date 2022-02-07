Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,294 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
