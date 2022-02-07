Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,294 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.