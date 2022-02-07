Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 998,843 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998,843 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.26% of CF Industries worth $30,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.73. 53,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $75.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.