Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 55,832 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,832 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 6.44% of Cognyte Software worth $87,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 10,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

